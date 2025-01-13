A drink-driver who was more than double the legal limit has been fined £1,500 and banned from the roads for three years.
Stephen Kennaugh, admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
The 51-year-old Castletown man must also complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course and pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that police were on patrol at Shore Road in Gansey, on December 21, at 9.15pm.
They saw the defendant, driving a grey Peugeot Expert, heading towards Castletown.
They reported that the car was swerving over the centre line and went inches from their police van.
Officers followed the vehicle and said that it continued to swerve over the centre lines in the road, and nearly hit a kerb.
They stopped the Peugeot at Ballakaighen Road, where Kennaugh was spoken to and described as smelling of alcohol.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test and was subsequently arrested, saying: ‘I’m f*****.’
After being taken to police headquarters, the defendant took a further breathalyser test which produced a reading of 76, above the limit of 35.
The court heard that he had a previous drink-driving conviction in 2008.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea.
‘He says this has been a shock to the system as to how bad his drinking has gotten,’ said Ms Shimmin.
The advocate said that Kennaugh, who lives at Mill Street in Castletown, had said he was alcohol-dependent, but was seeing Motiv8 and his GP.
‘He is extremely remorseful and embarrassed,’ said Ms Shimmin.
Kennaugh initially offered to pay his fine and costs at a rate of £40 per month, but increased that to £100 per month after this was questioned by Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood.