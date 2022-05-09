Taxi driver accused of causing death by careless driving appears in court

David Evans, aged 65, of Tynwald Street, Douglas, has appeared in court via video link from the prison charged with causing death by careless driving.

He is also charged with failing to report an accident, failing to stop after an accident, and an act against public justice.

The taxi driver is yet to enter pleas to the charges and the case is due to be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on June 9.

The allegations relate to the death of Mrs Carolyn Buchan.

Seventy-three-year-old Mrs Buchan was found dead near her home in Marathon Avenue on Sunday, March 20.

The case will be due for mention on May 26 when Mr Evans will again appear via video link.