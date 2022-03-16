Taxi driver drove intoxicated woman to police headquarters

A 45-year-old woman has been given a 12-month conditional discharge after admitting being found drunk in a public place.

Izabella Goralczyk was taken to police headquarters by a taxi driver who said that she would not get out of the car.

Prosecuting advocate James Robinson told the court that the incident took place on January 29 at 11.20pm.

The cabbie arrived at police headquarters with Goralczyk in the rear of his vehicle.

She was said to be slurring her words and smelling of alcohol.

There were difficulties due to a language barrier but Goralczyk was however said to have made it clear she did not wish to leave the taxi.

She was escorted out by police and offered a lift home by officers.

Goralczyk was described as unsteady on her feet and ‘dishevelled’.

Initially she gave police partial details of an address in Onchan, but after they set off to go there she then said that she lived at Church Road Marina in Douglas.

However, when police knocked on doors there to try to get someone to look after her, the occupants said that no females lived at the property and that it was not her address.

Numerous attempts were made to find an address but, as it remained unclear, she was deemed too intoxicated to be left alone and was subsequently arrested.

The court heard that she has no previous convictions.

Mr Robinson said that Goralczyk had been deemed by police as unsuitable for the arrest referral scheme or a caution due to a significant issue with alcohol.

A probation report said that Goralczyk was engaging with Motiv8 and had been referred to the drug and alcohol team.

Defence advocate Paul Glover pointed out that his client was 45-year-old with no previous convictions, and that no violence had been used, or any damage caused.