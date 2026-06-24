A man accused of provoking behaviour at a silent vigil for victims of the conflict in Gaza is due to stand trial.
Jason Leo Brown, 46, is accused of being provoking and abusive, while interrupting the vigil organised by Amnesty International IOM at the Sunken Garden on April 17.
He allegedly claimed he was ‘waiting for Tommy Robinson’.
Mr Brown, of Empress Drive, Douglas, is also charged with being drunk and disorderly on May 7, when he was arrested while attending court.
It’s alleged that he arrived at the courthouse with alcohol, then went to get more when it was taken from him at the door.
He was later arrested in the vicinity of the courthouse.
Bail has been granted.