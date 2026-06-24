Motorists travelling in and around the Douglas and Onchan areas on Saturday are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys as hundreds of scooter enthusiasts take part in the 2026 Isle of Man Scooter Rally.
The popular biannual event, organised in conjunction with the Isle of Man Scooter Club, is expected to attract around 300 visitors riding both classic and modern scooters from across the British Isles and beyond.
A major highlight of the weekend will be a mass ride-out departing from the Grandstand at midday on Saturday.
Organisers are warning that the procession of scooters is likely to cause temporary congestion along parts of the route, particularly in the Douglas and Onchan areas.
The route will see riders travel north from the Grandstand toward Onchan before descending Summerhill via Blackberry Lane. The convoy will then continue north towards Ramsey through Groudle and along the scenic coast road.
While some bottlenecks are expected as the riders make their way through populated areas, organisers anticipate the group will naturally spread out along the coast road and across the north of the island.
Participants will later return to Douglas via the Mountain Road before making their way back to the Douglas High School Old Boys pitch on Blackberry Lane.
With fair weather forecast for the weekend, spectators are expected to enjoy a colourful display of vintage and contemporary scooters, accompanied by the distinctive sound and nostalgic aroma of two-stroke engines.
Organisers are encouraging motorists and residents to be patient and considerate towards visitors, helping to ensure riders receive a warm Manx welcome during their stay in the island.
Further information about the event can be found on the Isle of Man Scooter Rally 2026 Facebook page.
The organisers have thanked the public in advance for their patience, understanding and support throughout the event.