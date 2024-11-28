A teenager is set to face a second trial after he denied three more allegations, including one of headbutting his mother.
Seventeen-year-old Kyle James Reeder was already scheduled to face a trial in February next year after denying burgling the Chesterhouse Hotel on Douglas Promenade.
He appeared in court again on Thursday, November 21, entering not guilty pleas to common assault on a female, property damage, and cannabis possession.
Mr Reeder is accused of throwing a television on the floor, headbutting his mother, and then throwing a rock through a window, as well as possessing 2.7 grams of cannabis.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge submitted that the latest allegations were suitable for summary court trial.
The defendant, who lives at Peveril Road in Douglas, was represented in court by advocate Paul Glover, who agreed that the case should be heard in the lower court.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction and a pre-trial review for the latest allegations will be held in summary court on December 19, when another trial date will be set.
No bail application was made and Mr Reeder is remanded in custody.