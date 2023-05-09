Magistrates also endorsed the 17-year-old’s licence with four penalty points and extended her R plate period by three months, until January 2024.
Prosecuting advocate Rachael Braidwood told the court that the witness in the case was driving her Nissan Qashqai on Alexander Drive in Douglas at 1.20pm.
She said that when she reached the junction with Selbourne Drive and Selbourne Road, she saw Pledger in a Skoda approaching the stop sign.
The witness said that the Skoda did not appear to be slowing down so she had to brake and swerve. The two vehicles collided and the witness was taken to accident and emergency, but suffered no injuries. Pledger was said to have suffered whiplash.
During a police interview, Pledger said she had stopped at the stop sign and was moving off but had not seen the other vehicle.
Defence advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge reiterated that her client had stopped before pulling off and said that Pledger had passed her test three months prior to the accident, so she wasn’t an experienced driver.
‘This has been an incredibly difficult lesson for her, I do not believe she will be back before the court again,’ said the advocate.
Ms Dodge said that her client had immediately checked on the other driver after the crash.
Magistrates also ordered the teenager to pay £50 prosecution costs and she will pay all amounts at a rate of £20 per week.
l Stephen Reeder, aged 17, last known of Kittiwake House, Port Erin, has been charged with breaching a probation order.
The offence is alleged to have been committed between February 6 and 7.
He did not appear in court but a summons could not be proved as served.
The court heard that Mr Reeder is thought to have left the island so the case was adjourned sine die.