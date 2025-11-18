Caleb William James Sealey had previously pleaded guilty to driving under the influence of cocaine and its metabolite benzoylecgonine.
The 19-year-old will be sentenced in summary court on January 8, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Sealey’s offending began on May 19.
He was driving a Mini Cooper when he collided with a van in Andreas.
The van driver said that the Mini had come around a corner and straight into him.
Sealey was supposed to be displaying R plates until July 25, but had none on the car, and was uninsured.
On May 23, he crashed a Fiesta into a wall on Foxdale Road.
A blood test produced readings of 16 for cocaine, which has a limit of 10, and 56 for benzoylecgonine, which has a limit of 50.
On July 31, he was stopped while driving a Ford Focus on Ballafletcher Road in Douglas.
The vehicle licence had expired on June 30 and he wasn’t insured.
On August 6, Sealey was a passenger in a car in St John’s, being driven by a friend.
They were behind another male, who they knew, and were said to have called him from Sealey’s number, telling him he was ‘going to get stabbed’, though Sealey denied he'd made the call.
Defence advocate John Wright said that the defendant, who lives at Whitebridge Road, had been going through personal issues at the time of the spree.
Bail has been granted, with a condition not to drive.