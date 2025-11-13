A road in St John’s is closed this evening (Thursday) following a road traffic collision.
Police say the crash happened on the Curragh Road (the Hope), and as a result, the route is shut between its Station Road junction and the Ballacraine junction.
Emergency services and other crews are at the scene to carry out repairs.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use alternative routes.
‘Please avoid the area and seek alternative route. Thank you for your understanding. ‘
Police have thanked the public for their understanding.