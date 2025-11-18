A teenage biker has been hit with an £850 fine for riding without insurance or a licence.
Nineteen-year-old Harry Mooney, of Royal Avenue, Onchan, also had his licence endorsed with five points.
He was spoken to by police at Corkills garage in Onchan, after checks showed his provisional licence expired on June 12.
He later produced insurance documents, but the policy commenced on July 8.
Defence advocate John Wright said Mooney had been paying his insurance in instalments, and hadn’t noticed when a payment hadn’t gone through, which had resulted in them being suspended.
He must also pay £50 prosecution costs and will pay at a rate of £100 per month.