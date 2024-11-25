A teenager who was arrested at the Empress Hotel in Douglas has admitted possessing £11,700 worth of cocaine with intent to supply.
Kyle Murphy appeared before magistrates at Douglas courthouse on Thursday, November 14.
The 19-year-old entered guilty pleas to the cocaine charge as well as two counts of possessing cannabis and will be sentenced at the Court of General Gaol Delivery on a date to be set.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police went to Murphy’s home, at Hillside Avenue in Douglas, on November 6 to execute a search warrant at 6.45am.
The teenager wasn’t there but he was found in a room at the Empress Hotel, with a female.
An Adidas holdall containing 117 grams of the class A drug cocaine was found, along with cash, and zip lock bags.
Also found were two amounts of cannabis, each weighing 2.5 grams.
As he was arrested Murphy said: ‘I was holding the drugs. I was holding the drugs for him.’
The court heard that the starting point for sentencing for the amount of cocaine concerned is between nine and 11 years custody.
Mr Swain submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court and should be committed to the higher court.
Murphy was represented by advocate Helen Lobb, who agreed that sentencing should take place at the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
The advocate submitted a bail application on behalf of her client, with letters from the defendant himself, as well as from his mother and father.
Ms Lobb said Murphy accepted he was facing a lengthy sentence, but granting him bail would allow him time to get his affairs in order and properly say goodbye.
Bail was opposed by the prosecution, who said that the defendant had previous convictions for drug-related offences, and that there was a risk of him committing further offences and failing to surrender.
Magistrates refused bail and Murphy has been committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery where he will be sentenced on a date to be set.
He is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.