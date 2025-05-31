A teenage biker who was more than double the drink-drive limit, and had no valid licence, has been handed a two year ban and a £1,500 fine.
David Roy Wade, of Ashley Park, Onchan, admitted both offences and was also ordered to take an extended test at the end of the ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that a witness at Ellan Vannin Fuels, on Peel Road in Douglas, saw Wade at the garage at around 1.40am.
The 19-year-old was riding a Lexmoto motorcycle and was wearing a helmet and beside a pump.
He went into the shop and tried to buy tobacco but was refused service after he was unable to provide ID.
Police arrived at the garage, at 1.45am, and spoke to Wade, describing him as having dilated pupils, unsteady on his feet, and slurring his words.
He failed a roadside breathalyser test but said: ‘I’ve only had one or two pints a few hours ago.
‘I wouldn’t put others in danger. I’ve got my CBT test tomorrow.’
After being taken to police headquarters, the defendant failed a further test with a reading of 73, above the legal limit of 35.
The court heard that he had no previous convictions.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked the court to deal with the offences by way of a financial penalty.
She said that her client had two jobs and had some personal difficulties which may have contributed slightly to the incident.
Ms Shimmin said that Wade wanted to apologise to the court and to the public who he had put at risk.
Magistrates fined him £1,500 for drink-driving, with no separate penalty for the licence offence.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs, which he will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £40 per week.