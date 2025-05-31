A 24-year-old woman has been put on probation for two years after a spree of vandalism.
Ruby Anna Kennedy admitted eight counts of property damage and one count of assaulting a police officer.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered her to pay £2,000 compensation for cars she had damaged.
The offences were committed on February 11, February 20, and March 8, and were said to involve damage to various vehicles.
Defence advocate James Peterson said each of the incidents appeared to have followed a pattern.
He said that Kennedy would find herself in distress and would drink a large quantity of alcohol.
He said that she would then seek help, which she would say was not available, and would then commit the offences, as she saw being arrested as being taken to a place of safety.
Mr Peterson obtained a psychiatric report as well as a probation report, which he said made it clear that his client was a vulnerable young woman with a great many complex needs.
‘Unfortunately, she has slipped between the cracks somewhat,’ said the advocate.
‘At the time she was living alone in a hotel with limited support. That is no criticism of the agencies, they likely didn’t have the bigger picture.
‘If there is a silver lining to this, it’s that it has revealed the difficulties this young woman had been having.’
Mr Peterson went on to say that Kennedy, whose address was given as Loch Promenade in Douglas, was now getting assistance, as well as support from the Drug and Alcohol Team.
The court heard that the defendant has spent 11 weeks in custody.
Compensation of £250 was ordered for each of the eight counts of property damage.
She will pay the compensation at a rate of £10 per week, deducted from benefits.