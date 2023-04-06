Stephen Daniel Thomas Higgins had previously pleaded not guilty to the offence but on Thursday changed his plea to guilty.
His advocate James Peterson said that the case had previously been adjourned while an expert for the defence reviewed the blood test reading.
However, Mr Peterson said that their expert had also found that both samples tested were over the legal limit.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that Higgins was driving a Renault Kangoo on Peel Road in Douglas at 1.45am, on July 3.
Police reported that the vehicle was swerving in the road and slowing down so they stopped Higgins on Belmont Hill.
Officers described the 18-year-old as having bloodshot eyes, being lethargic, and slurring his speech.
A drug wipe test at the scene proved positive for cannabis and Higgins was subsequently arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, a blood sample was taken which later produced a reading of 3.9. The legal limit for cannabis is two.
The court heard that Higgins, who lives at Ennerdale Avenue, is also charged with common assault, alleged to have been committed at Jaks bar on March 17.
Defence advocate Mr Peterson said that CCTV footage was still awaited in relation to that allegation and asked for all matters to be adjourned, so that they can be dealt with together.
Magistrates adjourned both matters until April 13.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with a condition not to drive.