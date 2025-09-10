Harley Alex Dennis Cowley, aged 18, of Peveril Road, appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood on August 26.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on May 12 at Snaefell Road in Willaston.
Mr Cowley is accused of punching a man numerous times, then forcing his face into the ground as he lay down.
The alleged victim was said to have suffered a cut to the bridge of his nose, as well as bruising and swelling to his face, and bruising to his arms.
Committal proceedings will be held on October 21.
Bail has been granted.