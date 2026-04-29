Harrison Dempsey, 17, only held a provisional licence when he was stopped by police on September 20.
Magistrates also endorsed his licence with two points and ordered £50 prosecution costs.
A second charge of having no insurance, was withdrawn.
Police saw the defendant driving on Shore Road in Port Erin.
He had a passenger with him, but they were not qualified to supervise him.
Dempsey, of Ocean Castle Drive, told police: ‘I’m sorry, I’m a learner, I know I shouldn’t be driving.’
Defence advocate Helen Lobb said the teenager had been out with friends and there'd been a degree of peer pressure, but he'd since passed his test.