A popular local entertainer has admitted she was the ‘idiot of the year’ after being convicted of drink driving for a second time.
Linda Joyce Meier, known by her stage name Little Miss Dynamite, has been banned from driving for five years and fined £1,400.
Magistrates also ordered the 74-year-old to take an extended driving test at the end of her ban and to pay £125 prosecution costs.
After the hearing on Thursday, Ms Meier told the Isle of Man Examiner: ‘To all my friends and fans, I will never go out unless I have a gig.
‘I had my first night out when not performing in a long time last December. I became idiot of the year and was done for drink driving.
‘No one is more disappointed and upset than I am and with all my heart I apologise.’
At court, prosecuting advocate Harry Bellis said a taxi driver dropped Meier off outside Barbary Coast in Ramsey on December 7, 2025.
She then got into a Suzuki Celerio and drove away, prompting the cab driver to contact police.
The defendant was later found by officers at her home in Balleigh Court, Ramsey, but gave no explanation of how she had got there.
She was described as unsteady on her feet and slurring her words.
A blood test at police headquarters produced a reading of 166, more than double the legal limit of 80.
When interviewed, Meier handed in a prepared statement saying she had gone to her car to collect items, but again gave no explanation of how she returned home.
CCTV footage showed her getting into the driver’s seat while another woman entered the passenger side before they drove off.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said his client’s only previous conviction was for drink driving in 2019.
‘Sadly, perhaps at the later stages of middle age, this will result in a lengthy disqualification, which may be the end of her driving career,’ he said.
‘She understands the ban today is likely to mean she doesn’t drive again.’
He said the distance driven had been relatively short and that Meier had consumed another drink after arriving home, which may have affected the reading.
Meier agreed to pay at a rate of £80 per month.
Linda became the longest performing entertainer in Manx history, marking a 50-year anniversary in 2024 with a sold-out concert titled ‘I’m Still Standing’ at the Villa Marina.
Despite the ban, Ms Meier said she would continue performing across the island.
She said: ‘This will not affect any gigs and I have some great things coming this year. I have the most wonderful family and friends and I appreciate them all.
‘What I did was unacceptable and I haven’t had a drink for the last couple of months. Once again I apologise. As the song says, I’m only human after all.’