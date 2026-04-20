A drug dealer has had his appeal against sentence dismissed, with almost five months added to his jail term.
Liam Bradley, 32, was sentenced to nine years and four months in custody in October last year after admitting being concerned in the production of cocaine and the transfer of criminal property.
He was described as playing a leading role in an organised crime group bringing drugs to the island and moving criminal cash.
Bradley, of Lheannag Park, Douglas, is one of five men jailed for their roles in a gang involved in importing cocaine and laundering criminal proceeds.
The Court of General Gaol Delivery previously heard that on May 18, 2024, police saw Bradley driving an Audi A4 along Douglas promenade and later observed a silver car driven by Hayley Williams, with Ryan White as a passenger. John O’Neill and Wesley Maddix were also seen entering the vehicle.
The car was followed to the Best Western Hotel car park, where officers suspected a drug exchange and called for assistance.
Two packages were found, containing 356.81g and 278.9g of cocaine, with a combined street value of between £56,920 and £111,830.
A total of £13,090 in cash was seized, while O’Neill and Maddix each had £1,000, believed to be payment.
CCTV showed Bradley exchanging £13,090 with Ryan White outside Douglas Snooker Club earlier that day.
Bradley was described as the gang’s main organiser on the island.
A basis of plea was accepted that he knew of only one package of cocaine, not the second.
He said the 12-year starting point used by Deemster Graeme Cook was too high and should have focused on the weight of drugs rather than Bradley’s role.
He also argued the additional two years for aggravating features was excessive and that insufficient weight was given to mitigation, including Article 8 rights relating to the impact on his children.
Prosecutor Roger Kane said the starting point was ‘spot on mathematically’ and argued the sentence was in fact lenient.
Appeal Judge Cross KC said Article 8 should not have been considered and is reserved for cases where a child would be seriously affected.
All grounds of appeal were dismissed, with judges warning they had considered increasing the sentence.
He said: ‘We dismiss the appeal. The sentence was unappealable and the appeal wholly unmeritorious.
‘We have given serious consideration to increasing the sentence but we draw back from that.’
The court issued a ‘loss of time’ direction, meaning the period from the appeal being lodged to April 20 will be added to the sentence, amounting to almost five months.