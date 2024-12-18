Charlie Paul Convery was reported to the Isle of Man Constabulary after he was overtaking vehicles in his car on the New Castletown Road in Douglas on May 16.
The 18-year-old already had three points on his licence, which were imposed in August for driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
On Thursday, December 5, magistrates imposed another four points after Convery admitted the careless driving offence, meaning that he had exceeded the six-point limit for R-plate drivers under the totting up process.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that a witness driving on the New Castletown Road, heading towards Ballasalla on May 16, reported that Convery was behind her in a Volkswagen Golf.
She said that he was driving close to the back of her car and tried to overtake on a short stretch of road before a left-hand bend.
Two other vehicles were travelling in the opposite direction and the woman said that Convery had to brake and drop back behind the vehicle.
She said that she heard a skidding sound and thought that there may be a collision.
She said that he then overtook her just past the Fairy Bridge.
A second witness said that he had also been driving in front of Convery and that the teenager was ‘well over’ the centre lines in the road on bends, and had tried to overtake when the two vehicles were oncoming.
He said that this had caused all the vehicles to come to a stop in the road to avoid a potential collision.
The second witness said that Convery had stopped in Ballasalla and he had spoken to him about the manner of his driving.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin said that the offence was now nearly seven months ago and there had been no further incidents since then.
Ms Shimmin said that Convery, who lives at Sartfell Road in Douglas, was currently due to be on R-plates until January 2025.
The advocate said that her client wanted to apologise for his driving.
Magistrates chair Ken Faragher told the teenager that he was perhaps fortunate to not have been charged with dangerous driving, and added: ‘If you’re as good a driver as you clearly think you are, it won’t take you long to pass your test again.’
Convery was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs, and will pay that, together with the fine, at a rate of £30 per week.
The revocation of his licence means that he will now have to take his driving test again.