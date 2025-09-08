A teenage R plate driver who crashed his car into a field has had his licence revoked and been fined £950.
Nineteen-year-old Max Frank Roberts lost control of his Mazda 2 on the A4 Peel Coast Road in Kirk Michael.
The car, which had two bald tyres, rolled three or four times before ending up in a field.
He appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, pleading guilty to careless driving and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that a witness was riding a motorbike behind Roberts’ Mazda, heading towards Kirk Michael on May 25, at 6.45pm.
They rounded Devil’s Elbow and headed onto Glen Mooar.
The biker said the Mazda was pulling away, and exceeding the 50mph R plate driver limit.
He said that it then went onto two wheels, and spun in the road, before flipping over three or four times and ending up in a field.
Roberts. of Stanley Road, Peel, was uninjured and called 999 himself.
Checks at the test centre revealed the car had numerous defects, including two bald tyres, and was unroadworthy.
When interviewed, the teenager said he'd owned the vehicle for a couple of weeks and was aware it had bald tyres.
He said he'd passed his test in March and was a competent driver, putting the accident down to a combination of the tyres, a wet road, and gravel.
Roberts said that he'd been going to take the car to a garage the following weekend to sort the tyres out.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood issued nine penalty points for the offences, which took the defendant above the six point limit for R plate drivers, and resulted in his licence being revoked, meaning he will have to take his test again.