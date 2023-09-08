A teenager has been fined £1,510 for four motoring offences.
Jack Mallaby pleaded guilty to careless driving, having no driving licence, having no vehicle licence, and having no insurance.
His licence will also be endorsed with eight penalty points if he acquires one.
He was described as driving at excessive speed and performed a sharp turn, suddenly stopping at Battery Pier.
The 19-year-old then got out of the Mercedes and got into the rear of another vehicle.
Police spoke to him and found that the Mercedes’ vehicle licence had expired in June and Mallaby had no driving licence.
He was also not insured to drive the car.
The teenager was arrested and taken to police headquarters and said: ‘I only bought it at six o’clock.’
He was then interviewed and said he had bought the car on August 11 but that he wasn’t sure if he had a driving licence.
The car was still registered to another owner and Mallaby said he had not yet had time to change it.
He said that he had planned to pay the vehicle licence and insurance the following week.
Mallaby, who gave his address as no fixed abode, opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate.
He told magistrates: ‘I’ve nothing to say.’
Magistrates fined him £500 for careless driving, £200 for having no driving licence, £160 for having no vehicle licence, and £650 for having no insurance.
He was also ordered to pay £39.33 for the vehicle tax for the period it had not been covered, plus £125 prosecution costs.
Magistrates ordered him to pay all amounts forthwith due to him having no address.