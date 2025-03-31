A teenager from Liverpool has denied trying to smuggle cocaine onto the island on the ferry.
Tayla Ann Louise Teare was arrested at the Sea Terminal on February 25, travelling from Heysham with a male.
The 19-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood and entered a not guilty plea to importing cocaine to the island.
She is also charged with importing cannabis.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the duo arrived on the island at 6.20pm as foot passengers.
It is alleged that Ms Teare had 1.2 grams of cannabis and that the male had 129.2 grams of cocaine.
They are jointly charged with the offences.
She will be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery on April 27.
The defendant was represented in court by advocate Darren Taubitz.
No bail application was made and Ms Teare, who lives at Outer Forum, is remanded at the Isle of Man Prison.