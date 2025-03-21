Callum Kemp was found in a room at the Chesterhouse on Loch Promenade on May 27 last year.
Damage was caused to the room which was estimated to be in the region of £3,000.
The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to the offence, as well as a separate one of theft on a different date.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that a contractor at the hotel heard noise in a room, which was supposed to be unoccupied due to it being refurbished.
He knocked on the door and it was opened by Kemp, who said: ‘What the f*** do you want?’
Another male and a female were also in the room.
They were told to leave, but didn’t, so the contractor returned with two other people.
Kemp was still there, and was described as intoxicated.
He said: ‘I’ve paid for this room. I’m trying to find the room I’m staying in.’
The 19-year-old was then said to have become abusive, shouting and swearing aggressively.
He went on to say: ‘I’m not leaving. I’ll punch you, I’ll kill you.’
Kemp was then said to have tried to punch a contractor, and pushed one of the hotel staff.
Officers from the Isle of Man Constabulary were called and found the defendant still in heated conversation.
He was described as unsteady on his feet and smelling of alcohol.
A mirror had been smashed, and various liquids and stains were on the walls.
The defendant was arrested and, when interviewed, admitted entering the hotel room and said he would pay for any damage.
In a separate incident, Kemp walked into the Ellan Vannin Fuels on Peel Road in Douglas on October 13, 2024, and stole two packets of sandwiches.
Defence advocate Helen Lobb referred to a probation report, and asked the court to follow its recommendation, for a community service order.
Ms Lobb said that the hotel incident appeared to have been aggravated by the use of alcohol, and that it was now some time ago.
The advocate said that her client was willing to engage with community service, and had distanced himself from the other people who were involved.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told Kemp: ‘From what I have read, it would seem advisable for you to steer clear of alcohol.’
The defendant, who lives at Droghadfayle Road, was also ordered to pay £175 prosecution costs, and will pay all amounts at a rate of £200 per month.