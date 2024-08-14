A teenager from Pulrose has admitted driving while he was disqualified and without insurance.
This was despite being given a two year ban in March 2023.
The 19-year-old will be sentenced in summary court on October 1, after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the teenager was seen by police driving a Ford Transit on Loch Promenade in Douglas on April 4, at 4.15pm.
Checks confirmed that he was still serving a two year ban, imposed after he crashed his car into a fence while over the legal limit for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.
Police saw Friel drive onto Peel Road, then turn into a retail park, where he got out of the car and ran off.
A search of the area was unsuccessful, but on April 19, the teenager voluntarily attended police headquarters.
During an interview, he answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address at Heather Crescent, to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report, and not to leave the island without court consent.
A charge of failing to give information to police on a driver, against the defendant’s 45-year-old father, Martin Friel, of Mona Drive, Douglas, has been withdrawn by the prosecution.
He was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.