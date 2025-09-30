A teenager who drove while more than five times the limit for cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from the roads for two years.
Joseph William Clarke, 19, appeared before magistrates on September 25 and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that the defendant was seen by police, driving a Ford Fiesta on Douglas Road in Ballasalla, on March 24, at around 5.50pm.
They stopped him on the Ballasalla Bypass Road, initially in relation to a missing mud flap, but when officers spoke to him, they reported that he was lethargic, had a laboured demeanour, and bloodshot eyes.
A roadside drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Clarke provided a sample of blood.
This later produced a reading of 11 for cannabis, which has a legal limit of two.
When interviewed, the defendant, of Clifton Road North, Port St Mary, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
In court, Clarke was represented by advocate Emily Brennan, who asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea.
She said that the defendant was 18 at the time of the offence, and his arrest and court appearance had been a severe wake-up call.
Ms Brennan said Clarke had used cannabis the night before, and hadn’t driven immediately afterwards.
The advocate said that her client had taken full responsibility for the offence and there had been no evidence of poor driving.
She handed in letters of reference for Clarke, which were said to show he was an upstanding member of the community.
Magistrates also ordered £125 prosecution costs, and the defendant will pay at a rate of £150 per month.