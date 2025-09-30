A charge of threatening behaviour, against Jason Leo Brown, aged 46, of Empress Drive, Douglas, has been withdrawn.
He’d been charged after an alleged incident at a silent protest relating to Palestine on August 29.
The prosecution said, after review, the evidential threshold had not been met.
In court, Mr Brown said he wanted to know the definition of causing alarm, distress or harassment.
He said that there was no definition and he wanted to make a charge against Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood for causing alarm, distress or harassment.
Ms Braidwood told him that he could contact the police and that the law’s definition was in textbooks.
Costs for three days' loss of earnings were awarded to Mr Brown.