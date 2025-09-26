The annual Manannan Sheepdog Trial was held over two days last week at Bishopscourt Farm recently, judged by former Manx national champion Norman Christian.
Sheepdog trials are competitive events that test the abilities of working sheepdogs and their handlers to move sheep around a field, through gates, and into pens, simulating the real-life tasks required on farms.
The trials are scored based on precision, control, and efficiency, with points awarded - and deducted - for elements such as the ‘fetch’, ‘drive’, ‘shed’ and ‘pen’.
The annual Manannan trial saw a strong contingent of Isle of Man handlers going head-to-head with seasoned competitors from across the UK.
Held over two days under mixed weather conditions, the event attracted a sizable crowd and featured some of the ‘finest sheepdog trialling seen in recent years’.
Despite forecasts of torrential rain, the first day of the trials remained dry, creating ideal conditions for both competitors and spectators.
The sheep - a mixed breed - were responsive throughout the day, allowing handlers to showcase the full extent of their dogs’ training.
Andy Grant from Harrogate set an early benchmark with his homebred bitch Kirkbymoor Kate, scoring an impressive 96 out of 100. His run was described as ‘classy’, with only slight deviations noted in the fetch and drive sections.
Phil Rigby and Summer Hill Anja came even closer to perfection with a nearly flawless run, scoring 99.
However, the highlight of the day came from Richard Saxon and his dog Don, who delivered a perfect score of 100 - a rare achievement in the sport.
Young talent was also on display, as 16-year-old Freddie Crowe from the Isle of Man narrowly missed out on a top-four finish, while Sammy Glaister also turned in a strong performance, showcasing the potential of local handlers.
The second day then brought glorious sunshine, though the sheep proved more flighty.
Britta Sendlhofer and her dog Elf handled the challenge with calm precision, scoring 97. This event marked Elf’s final competitive appearance, retiring on a high note after an exceptional performance.
Local handlers continued to hold their own. Dan Moore of Ballasalla and his dog Telfit Kate delivered a tidy run, while Orry Martin of Bride achieved a similar score with his dog Ace.
The day’s top score came early, with Arthur Temple and Hilltop Rita earning 98 out of 100 in a standout performance.
The top four handlers from each day advanced to the double gather final - a more complex version of the standard trial involving two groups of sheep.
The task demanded precise control, especially during the challenging ‘shed’, which required separating four specific sheep from a group of eight.
Arthur Temple and Hilltop Rita opened with a superb run, scoring 147 out of 150.
But it was Arthur again, this time with his dog Marchup Ann, who produced the winning run. With ‘expert’ shedding and penning, they secured a near-perfect 149.
Due to a raffle being held across the two days, £470 was also raised for the Motor Neuron Disease Association (MNDA).