A teenage drink-driver, who crashed his car onto its roof and was also caught with ketamine, has been fined £1,300.
Pearse Aidan Trimble admitted both offences and was also banned from driving for a year.
Magistrates also ordered the 19-year-old plumber to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that, on February 4 at around midnight, a witness saw a Volkswagen Polo on its roof at Scollag Road, Abbeylands.
It was displaying ‘R’ plates and the witness said that they saw a male walking away through a field, towards Johnny Watterson’s Lane.
They said they tried to find the male but he disappeared.
Police arrived and conducted an area search, during which they saw Trimble at Johnny Watterson’s Lane.
He ran off into a close, but then fell over as officers chased him.
Trimble, who lives at Cronk Close in Peel, was described as having scratches, torn clothing, and was covered in mud.
He was also said to be smelling of alcohol, slurring his words, and had glazed eyes.
A search of the Polo found 1 gram of the class B drug ketamine, which police valued at between £40 and £50.
By the time a blood sample was taken from Trimble, it was 2.35am and the result showed up as 75.
The legal limit for blood is 80.
However, an expert’s back calculation established that the reading at the time of driving would have been not less than 110.
During a police interview, Trimble admitted he had been driving, saying he had been at the Horse and Plough pub in Braddan and had drunk four or five vodkas with orange.
He rated himself as five out of 10 when asked how drunk he thought he was.
Trimble said that he had clipped the side of the road causing the crash and because his phone battery was dead, he had started walking.
The teenager admitted running from police when he saw them, saying he was scared.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that his client had never been in trouble before and was losing his good character as a result of the offences.
‘He apologises and accepts it was a stupid decision to drive on that evening,’ said the advocate.
‘He doesn’t wish to dispute the reading. He fully accepts he was over the limit and will be disqualified.’
Mr Peterson said that Trimble was a plumber and had spoken to his employer and would not lose his job.
‘He hasn’t driven since the incident,’ continued the advocate.
‘He has saved up some money anticipating a fine and has acted responsibly.’
Regarding the ketamine, Mr Peterson said that it was a very small amount and that offence may have been dealt with out of court, by way of the drug arrest referral scheme, had it not been for the drink-driving offence.
Magistrates fined Trimble £1,000 for drink-driving and £300 for possessing ketamine.
He must also pay £125 prosecution costs and will pay all amounts within two months.