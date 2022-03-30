Teenage driver didn’t have insurance

A Douglas teenager has been fined £500 for driving without insurance.

Tyler John Blackall admitted the offence and also had his licence endorsed with four penalty points.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police stopped Blackall on February 6 when he was driving a white BMW.

The 19-year-old, who lives at Ballacottier Meadow, was given five days to produce insurance, but on February 11 went to police headquarters and handed in a certificate which had begun on February 8.

Defence advocate Joseph Burrows said that Blackall had bought a van for work in 2021 but had not been able to afford to be named on the van and car insurance policy, so he had become a named driver on the van.

His father became the named driver for the BMW but Blackall said that he had believed he could drive it too, as a third party.

However, he said that he had since found out that he had to be aged 25 to have that benefit on his van policy.

Mr Burrows said that the offence had been a misunderstanding on his client’s part.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks told Blackall that he sympathised with him having read the policy himself, and had reduced his fine and points accordingly.