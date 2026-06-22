Children at Victoria House Nursery in Douglas have raised £1,693 for Rebecca House Children’s Hospice after completing their annual sponsored jog.
Across two weeks in May, the children collectively ran 3,953 laps of a specially designed 30-metre course in the nursery grounds, covering a combined distance of 119km.
The nursery’s manager Chloe Crittenden said: ‘We're proud of all the children who took part in this year’s sponsored jog and we've been inspired by their enthusiasm and kindness.
‘Events like this are an important opportunity to help the children understand that they can make a positive difference in the world around them.
‘We're also very grateful to our families for their generous support and to Rebecca House for the extraordinary work they do for children and families here in the island.’