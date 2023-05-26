A teenage drug driver has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for three years.
Callum Thomas Brown admitted driving under the influence of cannabis and was also ordered by magistrates to take an extended test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police saw 19-year-old Brown driving a Ford Fiesta on Circular Road in Douglas, on February 12 at 4.15am.
They followed him and stopped him outside the Prospect pub.
They initially stopped him in relation to a minor traffic violation but when officers spoke to him, they reported a smell of cannabis coming from the vehicle.
A drug wipe test proved positive for the class B drug and Brown, who lives at Keppel Road in Douglas, was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters he gave a sample of blood which was sent to the UK for analysis and later produced a result of 4.8.
The legal limit for cannabis is two.
Mr Swain said that there had been no criticism of Brown’s driving.
On March 30, Brown was fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years, after he admitted driving under the influence of cannabis, an offence which was committed on November 11.
Defence advocate Casey Houareau said that, in an ideal world, Brown would have been sentenced for both offences at the same time, but stressed that he had not yet been disqualified when he was stopped in February.
Of the latest offence, the advocate said that her client had smoked cannabis in the days prior to him driving, but had foolishly not realised it would still be in his system.
Ms Houareau said that legislation had set the cannabis limit at a low level, and asked for Brown to be dealt with by way of a financial penalty.
Brown was said to be running his own business, teaching people how to trade.
He was said to be currently paying the previous fine at a rate of £150 per month.
Magistrates gave Brown credit for his early guilty plea and ordered the teenager to pay the new fine at a rate of £50 per month, on top of the £150 he is already paying.
Chair of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft told Brown: ‘These are expensive lessons. Hopefully you’ve learnt them this time.’
The teenager must also pay £125 prosecution costs.
The three year ban will run concurrently to the previous two year ban, meaning Brown is banned for a total of three years.