Tobias Andrew McKee, aged 18, of School Road, Onchan, has appeared in court charged with two counts of arson.
He is also charged with an offence of attempting to destroy or damage by fire.
The offences are alleged to have been committed in July and August.
He was represented in court by duty advocate David Reynolds who asked for an adjournment until December 15, saying that Mr McKee wanted time to instruct his chosen advocate.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to obey a curfew and not enter specified locations.