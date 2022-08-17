Teenager accused of assaulting a police officer
Saturday 20th August 2022 11:18 am
Lee Jake Sheppard, aged 18, of St Mary’s Avenue, Port St Mary, appeared in court this week facing two allegations.
He pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly but is yet to enter a plea to a charge of assaulting a police officer.
The offences are alleged to have occurred on August 6 at Market Square in Castletown.
Duty advocate Peter Taylor asked for an adjournment in relation to the police assault allegation, saying that his client wanted time to watch police body-worn camera footage.
Both matters will be dealt with in summary court.
The case was adjourned until September 1.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.