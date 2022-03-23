Teenager denies GBH assault

Ethan John Peel, aged 18, of School Hill Avenue, Castletown, has denied an assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The offence is alleged to have been committed in Nelson Street, Douglas, at the rear of the Thirsty Pigeon pub on December 19 when a man was found unconscious with a fractured jaw.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon submitted that the case should be sent to the Court of General Gaol Delivery for trial.

Defence advocate Paul Rodgers submitted that it was suitable for summary court and said that his client would say it was self-defence, while the prosecution alleges that it was self-defence gone too far.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes declined summary court jurisdiction and committal proceedings will take place on May 17.