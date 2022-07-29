Teenager drove under the influence of cannabis
A teenager has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years for driving under the influence of cannabis.
Matthew Harrison Clague admitted the offence and was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were on patrol at 11.10pm on February 5 when they saw Clague, who is 19, exiting Spring Valley Industrial Estate driving a BMW.
He was followed and then stopped on Vicarage Road.
A smell of cannabis was coming from the car and a drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis.
After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, blood was taken which later produced a result of 2.2 micrograms per litre of blood. The legal limit is 2.
Defence advocate James Peterson said that there was no evidence of poor driving and that his client had only been very slightly over the legal limit.
Mr Peterson said that Clague was a self-employed gardener and agricultural worker so the inevitable driving ban would significantly affect his work, and he may have to seek different employment.
Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered Clague, who lives at Whitebridge Road, Onchan, to pay £125 prosecution costs.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.