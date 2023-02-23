The teenager, who cannot be named due to his age, has previously been charged with attempted robbery, conduct amounting to harassment, common assault, theft, property damage, and three counts of threatening behaviour.
He was granted bail with a condition to obey a curfew between 7pm and 7am.
However, on February 20, police went to his home at 7.45pm and he was not present.
Defence advocate Stephen Wood said that his client had been out with friends nearby and had forgotten the time, but had returned home at 8.30pm.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon said that she was content for bail to continue.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes rebailed the teenager but warned him he could be remanded to secure accommodation if there was a further breach.
He is due to appear in juvenile court on March 1.