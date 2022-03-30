Teenager had cocaine, magic mushrooms, ketamine and cannabis

An unemployed teenager from Glen Vine has been fined £1,100 after he admitted having four different drugs at his home.

Kian Mark Glassey was arrested after police found cocaine, magic mushrooms, ketamine and cannabis when they executed a search warrant.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks also ordered the 19-year-old to pay £125 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police had executed the warrant at Ballagarey Road, where Glassey lives, on November 22.

The search found 0.19 grams of cocaine, 0.19 grams of class ‘A’ drug psilocybin (magic mushrooms), 2.3 grams of class ‘B’ drug ketamine, and 2.5 grams of cannabis. The total value of all the drugs was said by police to be £216.

The court heard that Glassey has no previous convictions.

Ms Carroon submitted that the case was suitable to remain in summary court for sentencing.

Glassey was represented by advocate Matthew Wilshaw who agreed that the case should remain in the lower court.

Mr Wilshaw asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas.

‘The drugs found were for his own personal use,’ said the advocate.

‘The class A drugs had a combined weight of 0.38 grams. This may have been dealt with by the drug referral scheme or a caution if it had been one type of drug.’

Mr Wilshaw said that Glassey’s mother was in court to support him and would pay any fine, with Glassey then paying her back.