A teenager has been fined £300 for possessing cannabis and temazepam.
Oshin Mian Kaighin pleaded guilty to both offences and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police executed a search warrant at Kaighin’s home address, at Albion Terrace, Ramsey, on December 15.
The search of the property found a small amount of cannabis and one temazepam tablet, a class C drug.
No weights or values were given for the drugs but a police report said that the cannabis was enough to make two spliffs.
Kaighin, who is 18, admitted to police that the drugs were his.
Defence advocate Paul Glover asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and his admissions to the police.
Mr Glover said that they were small amounts for personal use only.
High Bailiff Jayne Hughes fined Kaighin £200 for the cannabis offence and £100 for the temazepam one.
He will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week deducted from benefits.