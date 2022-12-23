A teenager who set off a fire alarm has been fined £200.
Police found Robert Barclay hiding under a car after the incident.
The 18-year-old was also fined a further £50 for possessing cannabis and ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Barclay was at an address in Empire Terrace in Douglas on December 8.
He had been asked to leave the property by the landlord but as he was leaving, Barclay broke a fire alarm, activating it.
Mr Swain said that it had been an act of petulance but unfortunately did result in the fire brigade being called out.
Police arrived and arrested Barclay after they found him hiding under a car outside a guesthouse at The Esplanade.
The teenager was taken to police headquarters where he was strip searched and 1.4 grams of cannabis, valued by police at £24, was found in his jacket.
During a police interview, Barclay, who lives at Drury Terrace in Douglas, admitted the offences and said it was a ‘moment of stupidity’.
Barclay, who is a barman, opted to represent himself in court, declining the use of a duty advocate, and pleaded guilty to falsely setting off a fire alarm and possessing cannabis.
Magistrates ordered the teenager to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £30 per week.