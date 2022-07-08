Teenager kicked policewoman in the face

Exterior view of the Isle of Man Courthouse in Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A teenager has admitted kicking a police officer in the face during her arrest.

Olivia Kate Gilmour Christian pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly and assaulting a police officer.

The 19-year-old will be sentenced on August 18 after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Cronk Grianagh estate in Douglas, where Christian lives, on May 29 at 12.15am.

Christian was reported to have been banging and kicking doors.

When officers arrived they described her as smelling of alcohol, slurring her words, and unsteady on her feet.

They attempted to take her home but she became aggressive, swearing and shouting, which resulted in her being arrested.

After being taken to police headquarters, she continued to swear and shout, so she was taken to a cell where a female officer was intending to put her in a risk suit.

While attempting to do this, Christian kicked the officer in the face but no injuries were sustained.

During an interview later, the teenager said she had been drinking and rated herself as ‘five out of 10’ when asked how drunk she was.

However, she claimed she could not remember the assault incident and apologised, saying the kick was not intentional, but had been reckless.

Defence advocate Kate Alexander asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing, with input from mental health services.

Deputy High Bailiff James Brooks said that he was ruling out custody.