A teenage drink-driver who had no licence or insurance has been put on probation and banned from driving for two years.
Thomas James Slinger was nearly twice the drink-drive limit when he drove a Citroen C2 after he had rowed with his partner.
He failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 67. The legal limit is 35.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police were called to Campion Way in Douglas on January 6 at 11pm after a report of a disturbance.
When officers arrived they were told that Slinger had driven away and narrowly avoided a collision.
He was located and failed a roadside breathalyser test, which resulted in him being arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, Slinger failed a further test with the reading of 67.
The vehicle tax for the Citroen had expired in September 2022 and he did not hold a full licence or insurance.
When asked how drunk he was, Slinger rated himself as ‘five out of 10‘.
A probation report said that the 18-year-old, who lives at Foxglove Close in Douglas, was an apprentice bricklayer and had no previous convictions.
The report said that he was unlikely to be back before the court again and recommended a period of probation.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty pleas and his admissions in a police interview.
Magistrates sentenced Slinger to a six-month probation order and also ordered him to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Chair of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft told the teenager: ‘The court takes drink-driving very seriously indeed, probably more seriously than the courts in the UK do.
‘The fact you were driving without a licence or insurance makes it even worse.’
Slinger was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of the ban.