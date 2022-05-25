Teenager who attacked man on Strand Street awaits his sentence

A teenager has admitted attacking a man in the main shopping street in Douglas and launching punches and kicks at him.

Neil Clarke pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and will be sentenced on July 12 in summary court after a probation report has been completed.

Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that the victim was walking past the Card Factory in Strand Street on February 14 at 3.25pm.

Clarke and another teenager were said to have run over to him and started attacking him.

The man fell to the ground and the two teenagers were said to have kicked and punched him.

A number of members of the public tried to intervene and the duo then ran off.

They were later identified and arrested.

On February 15, 18-year-old Clarke was arrested but was deemed unfit for interview so he was bailed.

He was then interviewed on February 24 but answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.

Defence advocate Deborah Myerscough said that Clarke, who lives at Church Road Marina in Douglas, was already under probation supervision in relation to a previous offence and had been attending all his appointments.

Ms Myerscough asked for an updated probation report to be prepared before sentencing.

High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered that the report consider all sentencing options, including custody.

Bail was granted in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at his home address, to contact probation, and not to leave the island without court consent.