Teenager who crashed his motorcycle just yards from police loses his licence

A teenage biker who crashed just metres from where police were already attending to a broken-down vehicle has been fined £350.

Apprentice mechanic Charles Ashley Carter was also disqualified for six months after magistrates gave him four penalty points to add to the nine he already had.

The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to careless driving and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.

Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on October 19 at 9am, police were called to Main Road in Santon after a vehicle had broken down between the Santon Hotel and Murray’s Motorcycle Museum.

The road was wet and there is a 50mph speed limit in that area.

At 9.10am, skidding and a loud bang were heard as Carter’s Kawasaki ZZR600 hit a wall about five metres from where police were parked.

Carter, who lives at Spaldrick Avenue, Port Erin, was found lying on top of the wall and told police his back wheel had locked up.

An ambulance arrived and Carter was assessed but had no injuries.

He was interviewed later by police and said he had been riding at between 25mph and 40mph and that he had seen the police vehicle and had slowed down.

Carter said he had braked but believed he had pulled it too hard at the right-hand corner.

Defence advocate James Peterson handed in letters of reference for his client and said: ‘We would submit this was an unfortunate incident.

‘Mr Carter was riding to work at the time. The road was wet and there was some slight reduction in visibility.

‘It seems to have been a momentary lapse in concentration on his part.

‘He has rounded the corner, seen the police van, and not quite reacted in time.

‘Fortunately the only harm has been relatively minor injuries.’

Mr Peterson went on to say that Carter had owned the bike for only around one and a half months before the accident so there may have been some degree of not being used to it.

‘He has been riding since October without further incident,’ said the advocate.

‘He has nine points so he will inevitably be disqualified under the totting-up process.

‘The disqualification will cause him some issues with his employment. Fortunately his employer is keen to keep him on.’

The court heard that Carter received the previous nine points for a previous careless driving offence and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.

The minimum disqualification under the totting-up process is six months.