A teenager who drove under the influence of cannabis has been fined £1,000 and banned from driving for two years.
Callum Thomas Brown admitted the offence and was also ordered by magistrates to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that police stopped Brown while he was driving a Ford Fiesta at Little Mill Road in Onchan, on November 11 at 10.50pm.
Officers described the 19-year-old as having red and glazed eyes, and unco-ordinated speech.
A drug wipe test proved positive for cannabis and Brown, who lives at Keppel Road in Willaston, was subsequently arrested.
At police headquarters, Brown gave a sample of blood, which later produced a result of 2.5.
The legal limit is two.
Mr Swain said: ‘Unfortunately, a lot of people are being caught in this manner because they don’t realise cannabis stays in your system longer.’
Defence advocate James Peterson asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that Brown had said he had used cannabis the evening before he drove.
Mr Peterson said that the low reading did seem to support that and pointed out that there was no evidence of poor driving.
The advocate said that Brown had initially been pulled over for an insurance check.
Magistrates ordered him to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £150 per month.