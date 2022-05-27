Teenager who hit 1886 bouncer is sentenced

1886 bar and restaurant on Regent Street, Douglas - ( Isle of Man Newspapers )

A teenager who punched a bouncer at 1886 bar has been put on probation for nine months.

Jacob Hall pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, assaulting a police officer and disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.

Prosecuting advocate Chrissie Hunt told the court that Hall, who lives at The Threshold, Jurby, was at the Regent Street nightspot in Douglas on April 17.

At 2.50am he was spoken to by door staff in relation to being previously banned and was subsequently told to leave the pub.

One of the security men put their hand on Hall’s arm to escort him out but the 18-year-old responded by punching him in the ear.

Hall was taken outside and restrained on the ground by security until police arrived.

After being arrested and taken to police headquarters, Hall was said to have been confrontational and argumentative.

He slapped one officer on the arm with considerable force.

After being charged with the offences Hall replied: ‘I have nothing to say.’

The court heard that he has no previous convictions.

A probation report said that Hall had had a difficult childhood and had had mental health issues, but had not yet been referred to mental health services.

The report said: ‘By his own admission he has used alcohol as a means to self-medicate’.

Hall was said to have started working in a coffee shop four weeks ago and hoped to go back into education at some point, to complete A-levels.

The probation report said that he would benefit from support and had said himself that he would welcome it.

The report said that Hall was not someone who went out looking for trouble and recommended a probation order as the most appropriate sentence.

Defence advocate James Peterson urged magistrates to follow the recommendation and said: ‘We would submit this is an unfortunate blip. Mr Hall entered guilty pleas and co-operated with police.

‘There were no lasting injuries from the assaults. There are clearly difficulties underlying here.

‘But for the alcohol we wouldn’t be here today. With a bit of help, Mr Hall is unlikely to trouble the court again.’

Chair of the magistrates Julian Ashcroft told Hall: ‘If you are asked to vacate premises by a security man you need to do so without questioning them.

‘People go out for nice nights and they don’t want to come across people causing disturbances.’