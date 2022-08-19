Teenager who kicked policewoman in the face is sentenced
A teenager who kicked a policewoman in the face has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service.
Olivia Kate Gilmour Christian admitted offences of assaulting a police officer as well as being drunk and disorderly.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £100 compensation to the policewoman.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court police were called to outside Manannan Court on May 29 at 12.15am after a report of Christian kicking and banging doors.
She was said to be smelling of alcohol, slurring her words, and unsteady on her feet.
Initially police took her home but Christian was swearing and screaming, and then ran from her address.
The 19-year-old was given numerous opportunities to calm down but continued to shout and swear which resulted in her being arrested.
After being taken to police headquarters, she carried on shouting and swearing and was subsequently taken to a cell.
As police were putting her in a risk suit she pulled back her leg, kicking a female officer in the face.
During a police interview later, Christian, who lives in the Cronk Grianagh estate in Douglas, admitted she had been drinking, but rated herself as a five out of 10 when asked how drunk she was.
She claimed she couldn’t remember the incident but apologised for the kick saying it was not intentional.
The court heard she has not previous convictions.
Defence advocate Kate Alexander referred to a probation report, which had input from mental health services, and said that this detailed why the offences occurred.
Ms Alexander said she would not go into the details in open court but said that Christian had been in a considerable state of distress which had been worsened by her alcohol consumption.
The advocate said that the kick had been reckless and had occurred when the constable was pulling Christian’s socks off.
The officer was not injured.
Ms Alexander said that a letter of apology from Christian to the officer had been passed to the prosecution.
‘She has had time to reflect on what happened,’ said the advocate. ‘She has revised her score to eight out 10 which we would submit shows a level of maturity.’
Ms Alexander asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty pleas, her admissions in the police interview, and the fact she had no previous convictions.
The probation report assessed Christian as a low risk of reoffending and of harm to others.
Magistrates also ordered her to pay £125 prosecution costs which she will pay, along with the compensation, at a rate of £30 per week.