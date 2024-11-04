A teenage motorist who crashed a van has been fined £1,080 after admitting careless driving and having a vehicle in a dangerous condition.
Simon Andrew Allanson sent a postal admission to the offences and also had his licence endorsed with four penalty points by magistrates.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the 18-year-old defendant was driving a Vauxhall Combo van on April 8, at 10.15am, on Rhendhoo Road in Jurby.
He was heading towards St Judes Road and an Isuzu Rodeo Pickup was coming in the opposite direction.
The Pickup driver said that as he approached the bend near Rhendhoo Farm, a small van came around the corner at speed.
He said he swerved but the van crashed into him, hitting his vehicle with a glancing blow.
He was said to have suffered a broken leg.
The driver of the other vehicle suffered bruising and swelling, as well as torn ligaments in his foot.
Allanson’s van was taken to the test centre where it was deemed to have numerous defects and to be unroadworthy.
On July 20, the teenager went to a voluntary interview at Ramsey Police Station and when asked what caused the accident, said: ‘Probably speed and I missed the brake.’
He said it was his father’s van and when asked about his manner of driving, said it was ‘stupid’.
In written mitigation sent to the court, Allanson, who lives at Rhendhoo Road in Jurby, said that he accepted responsibility for the accident and that his driving had fallen far short of the required standard.
He said that he was thankful that it was only himself who was seriously injured, and that he had since engaged in further driving lessons to top up his skills.
Magistrates fined the defendant £650 for careless driving and £430 for the dangerous vehicle, as well as ordering £50 prosecution costs.
He will pay all amounts within three months.