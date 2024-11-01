A 40-year-old man has appeared in court admitting an assault on his ex-partner.
Emil Georgiev Milushev pleaded guilty to common assault and provoking behaviour, and will be sentenced on January 7 after a probation report has been prepared.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Milushev had argued with his former partner on October 13.
During the row, he was said to have grabbed her face, causing her to fall backwards.
He left but then phoned her later, saying: ‘I might get a knife and come around and kill you and your daughter.’
Milushev was arrested and during a police interview said that he had been in a relationship with the woman for around 15 years.
He said it had been turbulent and they had mostly argued over child contact.
The defendant, who lives at The Promenade in Castletown, told police he had made the phone comments in the heat of the moment, after a few drinks, but could not remember what he said.
He was represented in court by advocate Peter Russell, who asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Bail continues, with a condition to contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.