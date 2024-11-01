A 40-year old who punched a man at a Port Erin pub has been fined £600 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Stephen John Debanks was out celebrating his birthday and described himself as ’10 out of 10’ when asked how drunk he had been.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered him to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that Debanks was at The Riddler Under The Nest in Port Erin on May 12, just after midnight.
The painter and decorator was said to have approached a man at the bar, who was sitting on a stool, and, without warning, punched him.
The man fell back off the stool and was said to have suffered swelling and bruising around his eye.
Police were called but Debanks had left the pub by the time they arrived.
However, the following day he went to Castletown Police Station and told officers he had hit a man and wanted to apologise.
He said that he had been out celebrating his 40th birthday and had been drinking since the early afternoon.
Debanks told police that he didn’t usually drink very much, but rated himself as ’10 out of 10’ when asked how drunk he had been.
He said that he had not known the man he punched, and said he felt awful when he was shown the CCTV footage.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that his client had been drinking all afternoon and night, and was so drunk he didn’t even remember arriving at The Riddler Under The Nest.
Debanks said that his last recollection was being at the Albert Hotel in Port St Mary and that he had no explanation for punching the man.
The victim was said to have made a retraction statement, saying that he didn’t want to make a formal complaint.
Mr Kermode said: ‘As far as Mr Debanks is aware, there was no animosity. It seems to have been a drunken random act of violence.’
The advocate asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and co-operation with the police.
Mr Kermode said that it had been ‘completely out of character’, as his client’s last conviction was in 2003, and that he had phoned the pub the next day to apologise to the licensee, and rang the victim to apologise to him.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the defendant: ‘This type of offending is always considered very serious.
‘The circumstances are really rather peculiar as it doesn’t look as though there has been any animosity.
‘You seem to have taken it upon yourself to go up and punch the victim in the face.
‘It seems as though he was just sitting there minding his own business.
‘I don’t know if you’re a regular drinker, but if this is the effect it has on you, it’s clear drinking is not good for you.’
Debanks, who lives at Maynrys in Castletown, will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £100 per month.