A Douglas man who was nearly four times the drink-drive limit has been handed a suspended sentence and a six-year driving ban.
James Michael Murphy failed a breathalyser test with a reading of 130, above the legal limit of 35, on May 25.
He pleaded guilty to the offence as well as two other offences committed on August 5, of assault with intent to resist arrest and failing to provide a sample of breath, during which he bit a police officer on the wrist.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced the 36-year old to 30 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years, and also put him under a supervision order for two years.
The court heard that police were contacted after concerns over Murphy’s driving on May 25.
They went to his home and he failed the breathalyser test with the reading of 130.
He initially pleaded not guilty to drink-driving, raising the issue of post-driving consumption, but then later changed his plea to guilty.
On August 5, Murphy was involved in an altercation with police officers during which he bit an officer and was subsequently Pava sprayed and put in leg restraints.
He then failed to provide a sample of breath, though a partial reading had indicated that he was intoxicated.
Defence advocate Victoria Kinrade said that her client had issues engaging with police and had a poor relationship with them.
She said that Murphy had also been drinking after driving, but accepted that he was to be sentenced on the reading of 130.
Ms Kinrade asked the court to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for a period of supervision.
She said all the offences were alcohol-related and Murphy was taking steps to deal with his issues, and had obtained a reference from Motiv8, having self-referred.
The advocate said that he had been learning to develop coping mechanisms for when life’s stresses arose.
Ms Kinrade said that her client had previously had no convictions for 15 years.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood said: ‘There was a considerable quantity drunk before and after.
‘You were on bail for the first offence when you committed the other two.’
The Deputy High Bailiff sentenced Murphy, who lives at Anagh Coar Close, to 14 weeks’ custody for drink-driving, 10 weeks for the assault, and six weeks for the failure to provide a breath sample, all to run consecutively, but suspended for two years.
He was also ordered to take an extended driving test at the end of his ban, to complete a drink-driving rehabilitation course, and to pay £425 prosecution costs.
He will pay at a rate of £5 per week, deducted from benefits.